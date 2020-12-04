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Riccardo Molinari: la dittatura di Conte - 4 12 2020
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9 views • December 04, 2020
Acceso intervento del Capogruppo della Lega alla Camera dei Deputati, Riccardo Molinari, necessario dopo l'aver appreso che il presidente del consiglio aveva annunciato direttamente tramite i canali di informazioni televisiva, il contenuto dell'ultimo dpcm senza averne discusso prima in Parlamento, privando il Popolo Italiano del processo democratico.
Fonte video, pagina facebook: Riccardo Molinari
https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=riccardo%20molinari
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Intervention by the Lega leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Riccardo Molinari, necessary after learning that the prime minister had announced the content of the last dpcm directly through the television information channels without having discussed it first in Parliament, depriving the Italian people of the democratic process.
Fonte video, pagina facebook: Riccardo Molinari
https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=riccardo%20molinari
***
Intervention by the Lega leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Riccardo Molinari, necessary after learning that the prime minister had announced the content of the last dpcm directly through the television information channels without having discussed it first in Parliament, depriving the Italian people of the democratic process.
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