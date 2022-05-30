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MASSIVE PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY ENGULFS SKY - CHINA TESTS MISSILE - TAIL OF OBJECT CALI-USA
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338 views • May 30, 2022
Creatrix13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | MASSIVE PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY ENGULFS SKY/CHINA TESTS MISSILE/TAIL OF PLANET X SYSTEM OBJECT TOUCHES BISHOP CALIFORNIA/TWIN TAILED PLANET X SYSTEM BODY PASSES OVER RUSSIAN VOLCANO SAME TIME MASSIVE VOLCANO ERUPTS (TIME IS SHORT-WHO IS YOUR GOD? JESUS OR LUCIFER?) READ BELOW. Today is now 5/29/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Breaking news out of China, China tested a long range missile from one of their nuclear submarines especially now after Joey B threatened them saying he would use military force against china if China invaded Taiwan which we know China's doing drills right now to invade taiwan so this is not goof at all knowing also Russia yesterday fired off another long range missile that can hold a nuke and can reach 600 miles away.... Bible prophecy is coming to pass and at fast speed.... In South America or Mexico a strange triangular ufo with lights was dropping what looked like fire from it that shocked all who saw it ....In Russia one of their largest volcanoes blew its top and I happened to have caught a what looks to be twin tailed large planet x system object or comet like object passing over when the volcano erupts and yes the planet x system bodies going around the sun and earth are setting off quakes and volcanoes globally as Jesus warned would happen before his second coming... Also a woman shared a picture on social media not realizing she had caught a MASSIVE planet x system object or the objects refraction that takes up the whole sky....its not a flare or phone anomaly or refraction .... Then I caught what looks to be the same massive striped blue planet x system body yesterday on a sky time lapse that was looking at the milky way galaxy... From the sky time lapse I had to brighten the pictures for others to see the blue object more.... In Bishop California a planet x system body passed earth creating what I call an atmospheric cloud tail created when certain planet x system bodies pass earth and literally change the make up and structure of our different spheres on earth.... Plus other pictures credited to others....
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/zj717qHuS9C9/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | MASSIVE PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY ENGULFS SKY/CHINA TESTS MISSILE/TAIL OF PLANET X SYSTEM OBJECT TOUCHES BISHOP CALIFORNIA/TWIN TAILED PLANET X SYSTEM BODY PASSES OVER RUSSIAN VOLCANO SAME TIME MASSIVE VOLCANO ERUPTS (TIME IS SHORT-WHO IS YOUR GOD? JESUS OR LUCIFER?) READ BELOW. Today is now 5/29/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Breaking news out of China, China tested a long range missile from one of their nuclear submarines especially now after Joey B threatened them saying he would use military force against china if China invaded Taiwan which we know China's doing drills right now to invade taiwan so this is not goof at all knowing also Russia yesterday fired off another long range missile that can hold a nuke and can reach 600 miles away.... Bible prophecy is coming to pass and at fast speed.... In South America or Mexico a strange triangular ufo with lights was dropping what looked like fire from it that shocked all who saw it ....In Russia one of their largest volcanoes blew its top and I happened to have caught a what looks to be twin tailed large planet x system object or comet like object passing over when the volcano erupts and yes the planet x system bodies going around the sun and earth are setting off quakes and volcanoes globally as Jesus warned would happen before his second coming... Also a woman shared a picture on social media not realizing she had caught a MASSIVE planet x system object or the objects refraction that takes up the whole sky....its not a flare or phone anomaly or refraction .... Then I caught what looks to be the same massive striped blue planet x system body yesterday on a sky time lapse that was looking at the milky way galaxy... From the sky time lapse I had to brighten the pictures for others to see the blue object more.... In Bishop California a planet x system body passed earth creating what I call an atmospheric cloud tail created when certain planet x system bodies pass earth and literally change the make up and structure of our different spheres on earth.... Plus other pictures credited to others....
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/zj717qHuS9C9/
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