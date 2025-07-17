© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you're living far off into the future, and somehow come across this video, just remember that we fought this battle with vigor, strong wills, and bravery.
I don't know how it turned out, but remember that we fought hard.
- Kurgan
P.S. I'm sorry if all of you are retarded now. We were pushing 90% total retard at the time of this video.
Sources
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/television/wfmy-history/vaccine-site-covid-19-greensboro-wfmy-75-vault-visit/83-ad03ad67-5edf-48b3-abf1-ca411f0dcb4b
Movie clips Bullet Train (2022), John Wick 4
Music: Jim Croce - Time In A Bottle
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report