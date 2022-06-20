Monkeypox | Schwab, Grimes, Gates, 1971 + "Monkeypox Vaccine within 4 Days of Exposure."

Watch the Original Rebel News Broadcast today at: 'UNDER THE SKIN': Klaus Schwab advisor Yuval Noah Harari on the new age of digital surveillance

Watch the full length June 8th 2022 press conference today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxOyyssR1II

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Watch the Original Video Here Today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFtSodFGnjY

WHO consultation sets research priorities for monkeypox https://www.who.int/news/item/03-06-2022-who-consultations-sets-research-priorities-for-monkeypox

Watch the Full Length May 25th 2022 Maria Zeee Show Today At: Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake - The Truth About Monkeypox, WHO Pandemic Treaty, Fear Tactics - https://rumble.com/v163ma3-dr.-peter-mccullough-and-john-leake-the-truth-about-monkeypox-who-pandemic-.html

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Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2