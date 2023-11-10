Michigan community threaten to derail Joe Biden's re-election campaign

The Arab-American community in Michigan are threatening to derail US President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign as the White House continues to resist calling upon Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Students and local activists boarded buses for an eight-hour drive to Washington DC to join a national pro-Palestine march.
In 2020, Joe Biden won the state of Michigan by around 155,000 votes – in a state of over 8 million registered voters.
According to exit polling, 145,000 of those voters were Muslim-Americans and they might just not cast a
ballot for Joe Biden next time around.
One protester even announced she was “heartbroken” when she thinks back to how she voted for the Democrats.
