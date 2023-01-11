Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1/11/2023 -- THIRD X-Class flare -- X1 Eastern Limb Earth Facing side of the Sun
117 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

A third X-class flare has occurred, showing at the boundary between M + X class flares.... "X1" or somewhere just above "X-class" on the x-ray flux monitor


You can view the newest x-class flare on helioviewer by selecting the dates:


January 10, 2023 .. 22:00:00 UTC

January 11, 2023 .. 04:00:00 UTC


https://helioviewer.ias.u-psud.fr/

View the x-ray flux here: https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/go...


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket