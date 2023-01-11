1/11/2023 -- THIRD X-Class flare -- X1 Eastern Limb Earth Facing side of the Sun

A third X-class flare has occurred, showing at the boundary between M + X class flares.... "X1" or somewhere just above "X-class" on the x-ray flux monitor
You can view the newest x-class flare on helioviewer by selecting the dates:
January 10, 2023 .. 22:00:00 UTC
January 11, 2023 .. 04:00:00 UTC
https://helioviewer.ias.u-psud.fr/
View the x-ray flux here: https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/go...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
