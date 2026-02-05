BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Science fiction doesn't remain fiction for long" 🎙️ With Ashley Grace of Igniton
"Science fiction doesn't remain fiction for long" 🎙️ With Ashley Grace of Igniton
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
162 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 02/06/26, 04:00 PM

For the past two months, I've been on a cognitive enhancement stack, IgniCognition, unlike any I've tried before: it contains Ignitons (short for: eNPQ quasi-particle), which are tachyonic solar particles originally discovered at CERN.

I interviewed the man behind this Nootropics stack, Ashley Grace. He has an impressive professional pedigree, serving high-level roles in the corporate world and as one of the founders of Charlotte's Web. But what I think makes him most interesting is his relentless curiosity about what I'm going to term: applied pragmatic spirituality. So we're going to bridge the gap here between exotic physics, practical Biohacking, and spirituality...


2:55 Scientific evidence for a "consciousness-enhancing particle?"

11:39 The Igniton story

20:14 Igniton-enhanced ingredients

23:07 University studies on Igniton-enhanced stacks

28:49 The primacy of prevention (of cognitive decline)

32:36 Nootropics vs "long COVID"

37:48 Biohacker review of IgniCognition

45:40 My cognitive assessment results

49:44 The Igniton-Gaia connection

50:16 The psychopathy of corporations - downstream from a deficit of spirituality?

58:18 Einstein: "God does not play dice with the universe"

01:02:37 Maharishi Effect - experiments on "raising collective consciousness"

01:09:17 Applied Kinesiology - muscle "truth testing"

01:15:12 Bio-Well energy field scanning

01:22:08 Ignitons X monoatomic gold = precognition?

01:27:01 Try IgniCognition - an investment in sunk-cost motivation


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1673-igniton

Order from 🛒 Igniton

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Igniton [10% off with coupon code: limitless]


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
interviewspiritualityconsciousnessscience fictionbiohackingcerngaia tvnootropicsjonathan roselandself-quantificationlimitless mindsetfringe scienceashley graceignitonexotic physics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

Willow Tohi
GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

Morgan S. Verity
The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

Evangelyn Rodriguez
China’s CATL 5C Battery Breakthrough: The Final Nail for the Combustion Engine

China’s CATL 5C Battery Breakthrough: The Final Nail for the Combustion Engine

Mike Adams
A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah&#8217;s dual reality

A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah’s dual reality

Willow Tohi
The Battle for Natural Medicine: Defending Health Freedom in Texas Against Hemp Prohibition

The Battle for Natural Medicine: Defending Health Freedom in Texas Against Hemp Prohibition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy