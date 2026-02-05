"Science fiction doesn't remain fiction for long" 🎙️ With Ashley Grace of Igniton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the past two months, I've been on a cognitive enhancement stack, IgniCognition, unlike any I've tried before: it contains Ignitons (short for: eNPQ quasi-particle), which are tachyonic solar particles originally discovered at CERN.
I interviewed the man behind this Nootropics stack, Ashley Grace. He has an impressive professional pedigree, serving high-level roles in the corporate world and as one of the founders of Charlotte's Web. But what I think makes him most interesting is his relentless curiosity about what I'm going to term: applied pragmatic spirituality. So we're going to bridge the gap here between exotic physics, practical Biohacking, and spirituality...
2:55 Scientific evidence for a "consciousness-enhancing particle?"
11:39 The Igniton story
20:14 Igniton-enhanced ingredients
23:07 University studies on Igniton-enhanced stacks
28:49 The primacy of prevention (of cognitive decline)
32:36 Nootropics vs "long COVID"
37:48 Biohacker review of IgniCognition
45:40 My cognitive assessment results
49:44 The Igniton-Gaia connection
50:16 The psychopathy of corporations - downstream from a deficit of spirituality?
58:18 Einstein: "God does not play dice with the universe"
01:02:37 Maharishi Effect - experiments on "raising collective consciousness"
01:09:17 Applied Kinesiology - muscle "truth testing"
01:15:12 Bio-Well energy field scanning
01:22:08 Ignitons X monoatomic gold = precognition?
01:27:01 Try IgniCognition - an investment in sunk-cost motivation
