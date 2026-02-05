"Science fiction doesn't remain fiction for long" 🎙️ With Ashley Grace of Igniton

For the past two months, I've been on a cognitive enhancement stack, IgniCognition, unlike any I've tried before: it contains Ignitons (short for: eNPQ quasi-particle), which are tachyonic solar particles originally discovered at CERN.

I interviewed the man behind this Nootropics stack, Ashley Grace. He has an impressive professional pedigree, serving high-level roles in the corporate world and as one of the founders of Charlotte's Web. But what I think makes him most interesting is his relentless curiosity about what I'm going to term: applied pragmatic spirituality. So we're going to bridge the gap here between exotic physics, practical Biohacking, and spirituality...





2:55 Scientific evidence for a "consciousness-enhancing particle?"

11:39 The Igniton story

20:14 Igniton-enhanced ingredients

23:07 University studies on Igniton-enhanced stacks

28:49 The primacy of prevention (of cognitive decline)

32:36 Nootropics vs "long COVID"

37:48 Biohacker review of IgniCognition

45:40 My cognitive assessment results

49:44 The Igniton-Gaia connection

50:16 The psychopathy of corporations - downstream from a deficit of spirituality?

58:18 Einstein: "God does not play dice with the universe"

01:02:37 Maharishi Effect - experiments on "raising collective consciousness"

01:09:17 Applied Kinesiology - muscle "truth testing"

01:15:12 Bio-Well energy field scanning

01:22:08 Ignitons X monoatomic gold = precognition?

01:27:01 Try IgniCognition - an investment in sunk-cost motivation





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1673-igniton

Order from 🛒 Igniton

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Igniton [10% off with coupon code: limitless]





