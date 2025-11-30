BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rockman & Forte [Mega Man & Bass] (1998, SNES)
FuerstBitmarck
0 view • 22 hours ago

Rockman & Forte (known internationally as Mega Man & Bass) is a platformer developed and published by Capcom. It was only released in Japan. It also came out for Wonder Swan and Game Boy Advance, and later re-released for WiiU. The GBA version was also released outside of Japan.

A mighty robot called King has taken over Dr. Wily's base, invaded the Robot Museum, and stolen 100 CDs containing secret robot plans. He plans to create an ultimate unstoppable army of robots, and has already sent 8 robot masters to fortify his power. Mega Man is to the rescue, but this time, he gets help from Bass. Bass is the mightiest robot Dr. wily has ever built, and while he is the sworn enemy of Mega Man, he takes King's effort as an attack on his position as the strongest robot of them all (as he views it). So Bass decides to stop King's plans and show who's the boss.

The follows the basic formula of the Mega Man series with some small changes. You can only choose between three robot masters in the beginning, and the selection will branch out later. Throughout the levels, 100 CDs are placed, which can be collected. Finally, you can choose to play Bass intsead of Mega Man. Bass cannot slide, but dash. He has a double jump and can fire his standard weapon in seven directions instead of one. Bass cannot charge his shot, but he has rapid fire instead.

Keywords
platformercapcomsnesmega man
