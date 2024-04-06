Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Ep. 89 Bryan Johnson is a very smart, very rich, very well-meaning man who wants to live forever. That sounds like a terrible idea. This is one of the most interesting debates
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday

Tucker Carlson


Ep. 89 Bryan Johnson is a very smart, very rich, very well-meaning man who wants to live forever. That sounds like a terrible idea. This is one of the most interesting debates we’ve ever had.


https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1776369221288763412

