EXCLUSIVE: G. EDWARD GRIFFIN EXPOSES THE NEW PSYOP! - From Iran War To Civil War 2.0

Get tickets to The Red Pill Expo HERE:

https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/

Use code WAM and save money!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson talks with G. Edward Griffin about the vast psychological campaign we're witnessing on both the left and the right as people throw principles to the wind in favor of temporary political satisfaction as the world order is built like prison walls around us.





It seems like yesterday that the vast majority of people opposed war, speech restrictions, anti gun rhetoric and militarized police. It seems like yesterday because it truly wasn't that long ago. Now, many of those same people have fallen into the trap laid by the media and government and now love war if it's with Iran or Venezuela. If someone supports ideas they don't like, unprecedented militarized police state powers and mass surveillance is suddenly okay.





Two wrongs don't make a right. This is something most of us learned when we were toddlers. Now, we are told if we oppose the CIA doing regime change, we must love that regime. If we don't want a police state, we must love mass migration. These people think the only way to stop the problems the state created are by using that very state.





In this video, G. Edward Griffin eviscerates this ideological void and explains "who or what really controls the world?" He talks about the fall of the current world order and the introduction of the new. He talks about the tyranny of convenience with the incoming global technocracy and he also breaks down the idea of "pragmatism" in today's order.





Mr. Griffin has been exposing that which lay in the shadows for over 65 years and it's important people today listen to his consistent insights.





We don't have to swim in negativity, however we cannot blind ourselves to the world around us either.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026