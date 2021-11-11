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Folkets Radio: Moderna pausas, men Pfizer fortfarande säkert?
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799 views • November 11, 2021
Diskussion med anledning av det plötsliga beskedet att pausa Modernas vaccin precis innan starten på massvaccineringen av barn från 12 år. Vad är egentligen skillnaden jämfört med Pfizers vaccin, som man fortsatt rekommenderar? Är detta början på slutet för massvaccineringen mot Covid-19?
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