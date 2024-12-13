Metaphysical Powers of the Sasquatch and Supernatural Encounters - Mike Paterson Interview with James Bartley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/12/13/sasquatch-mike-paterson-interview/
Mike Paterson returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to talk about his Sasquatch experiences. Mike discusses the metaphysical powers of the Sasquatch he's had contacts with.
In Part 2 Mike goes into a deep dive about certain aspects of the Sasquatch experience.