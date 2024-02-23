Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is how Independent journalists are FIGHTING back against the empire _ Redacted News
channel image
Neroke-5
15 Subscribers
53 views
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored Content  

Independent Journalism is under attack with journalists being threatened with legal action, prison time, or worst... killed. Tucker Carlson has been threatened with sanctions and prison time because he had the audacity to fly to Moscow to interview Vladmir Putin... and show the world how western sanctions against Russia aren't working.

Keywords
journalismlibertytucker carlsonindependenceindependent journalists

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket