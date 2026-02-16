You Don't Hate the Media Enough

More lies spreading across the evil American legacy media regarding ICE and a 5-year-old boy. The truth will always win, but we have to share it. And should ICE agents be allowed to enter homes of illegals with only an administrative warrant? 4th Amendment issues abound.



Guests today:

-Author and CFFS Founder Patrick Wood

-OCA President Chris Long



