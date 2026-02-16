BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
You Don't Hate the Media Enough
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
138 followers
1 view • 1 day ago

More lies spreading across the evil American legacy media regarding ICE and a 5-year-old boy. The truth will always win, but we have to share it. And should ICE agents be allowed to enter homes of illegals with only an administrative warrant? 4th Amendment issues abound.

Guests today:
-Author and CFFS Founder Patrick Wood
-OCA President Chris Long

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
