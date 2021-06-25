The BIBLE is Most Important Book in the World (2021)

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Psa 56:10 In God will I praise his word: in the LORD will I praise his word.

Psa 56:11 In God have I put my trust: I will not be afraid what man can do unto me.

Joh 1:1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

1Jn_5:7 For there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and these three are one.

Mar_16:20 And they went forth, and preached every where, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following. Amen.

Psa_119:105 NUN. Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.

Isa_8:20 To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.

Joh_8:12 Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.

Mat_5:14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.

Gen_15:1 After these things the word of the LORD came unto Abram in a vision, saying, Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward.

Rev_20:4 And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.

Rev_19:13 And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.

Rev_12:11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.

Rev_6:9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:

Rev_3:10 Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.

Rev_3:8 I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name.

1Jn_2:14 I have written unto you, fathers, because ye have known him that is from the beginning. I have written unto you, young men, because ye are strong, and the word of God abideth in you, and ye have overcome the wicked one.

1Jn_1:1 That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the Word of life;

1Jn_1:1 That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the Word of life;

1Pe_2:2 As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:

1Pe_1:23 Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.

Jas_1:21 Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls.

Heb_5:13 For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe.

Heb_4:12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

Heb_4:2 For unto us was the gospel preached, as well as unto them: but the word preached did not profit them, not being mixed with faith in them that heard it.

2Ti_4:2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.

2Ti_2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.

2Ti_2:9 Wherein I suffer trouble, as an evil doer, even unto bonds; but the word of God is not bound.

1Ti_4:5 For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.

2Th_3:14 And if any man obey not our word by this epistle, note that man, and have no company with him, that he may be ashamed.

Php_2:16 Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.

Eph_5:26 That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word,

Gal_6:6 Let him that is taught in the word communicate unto him that teacheth in all good things.

2Co_4:2 But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man's conscience in the sight of God.

Rom_10:17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.