EP 2797-8AM "What Will Cowards Who Sat & Did Nothing Say Now?"  

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President Trump released a statement on the upcoming movie by Dinesh D’Souza with Catherine Engelbrecht on the rampant election fraud of the 2020 election. Catherine and her True the Vote organization were able to track hundreds of ballot traffickers who were paid to drop THOUSANDS of illegal ballots in hundreds of ballot boxes in battleground states.
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