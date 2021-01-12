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DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP | WHAT’S INSIDE THE COVID-19 VACCINES? A COMPREHENSIVE ROUND UP
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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380 views • January 12, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2GiFonT3so8M/

We hear the same 'truths' over and over. Therefore, people have no excuse to say they did not know. It is too late if you/they consult to the jab OR even if you/they have consented to the nasal swab sample which when applied can potentially be an attack upon your brain with nanoparticles on the swab tip. See my earlier upload:-

https://brandnewtube.com/v/2u9Rzv

EVEN when we know the mainstream media do not want you to get the information. The honest truth is 'the lord helps those who help themselves' and also please understand it is about people taking responsibility for their own health.....help those you love first.....you cannot save everyone, especially if those people attack you for offering them the information. Se-le vive!

MIRROR SOURCE: Published December 12, 2020
thrivetimeshow: https://rumble.com/user/thrivetimeshow
https://rumble.com/vbtqy5-dr.-christiane-northrup-whats-inside-the-covid-19-vaccines.html
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more corroborated evidence mal-vaccinecomprehensive round up of factsquestions answered
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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