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THE FRONTLINE FIGHT AGAINST MEDICAL DISCRIMINATION
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210 views • December 18, 2020
THE FRONTLINE FIGHT AGAINST MEDICAL DISCRIMINATION
Founding member of America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Simone Gold tackles two widely ignored issues regarding the #Covid19 Vaccine, the legitimate fear and distrust in the African American community, and the prospect of vaccine mandates, not coming from the government, but from the private sector.
For more info: stopmedicaldiscrimination.org
#AmericasFrontlineDoctors #DrSimoneGold #MedicalDiscriminationPetition
Founding member of America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Simone Gold tackles two widely ignored issues regarding the #Covid19 Vaccine, the legitimate fear and distrust in the African American community, and the prospect of vaccine mandates, not coming from the government, but from the private sector.
For more info: stopmedicaldiscrimination.org
#AmericasFrontlineDoctors #DrSimoneGold #MedicalDiscriminationPetition
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