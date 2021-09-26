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KEY TO THE CITY - LADY GAGA/TONY BENNETT VAX ONLY PROTEST - RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL - TIMES SQUARE
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231 views • September 26, 2021
8/3/2021: NYC Freedom Fighters protest Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Radio City Music Hall, Big Pharma, Bill de Blasio, Andrew Cuomo and the rest of the system on the same day the mayor announces city wide vaccine passports for most indoor settings. First of its kind in the US. "The key to New York City" It's not about your health. IG: @eastghostreports
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