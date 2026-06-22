The Silver Bull Market Isn’t Over Yet — Watch This!

❇ My channel is specifically designed for serious traders, long-term investors, and anyone who wants to better understand the markets, with a splash of comedy. While I regularly cover crypto and utility-focused digital assets, this video focuses on Silver, and the larger technical setup currently developing in the charts.





❇ My primary strategy focuses on capital preservation, and risk management at its core. Whether you're searching for high-probability opportunities, realistic market perspectives, or simply working to become a more disciplined investor, you'll find straightforward analysis from a real person without the hype, spam, endless product pitches, overuse of AI, or clickbait that sadly dominates many financial and market-analysis channels today.





❇ Channel content includes in-depth technical analysis, high-quality charts, realistic price targets, and high-probability market setups using time-tested strategies like Elliott Wave Theory, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Fibonacci analysis, liquidity mapping, institutional flow analysis, market structure, momentum analysis, and my own custom-built strategies that are all designed to help viewers improve their performance, learning to think more like SMART MONEY and less like exit liquidity.





🔒 JOIN MY PRIVATE COMMUNITY ON PATREON. Use code ❺ ❽ ❺.

• Gain Access to Exclusive Charts, Daily Updates & Community.

• Exclusive videos uploaded every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





📅 YOUTUBE UPLOAD SCHEDULE:

• New videos on Youtube every Monday and Friday.





🔗 OFFICIAL LINKS:

• Linktree: https://linktree.com/MetaShackle

• Shortcut: MetaShackle.com





🎵 MUSIC CREDITS: from the band: The Great Falling Away™

• Intro song clip: "Through the eyes of Frances."

• Outro song clip: "The Great Divide."

- both from the album - Primary Colors.





🎥MOVIE CLIPS: From the movie 'The Money Pit.' (1986).

• Used under the Fair Use.





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

• The logo, trade name, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ and may not be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2024, 2025, 2026.





⚠️ BEWARE OF FAKE ACCOUNTS:

• Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™.

• Official accounts never include extra letters, numbers, or characters..





⚠️ DISCLAIMER – NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE:

This video is for educational and entertainment purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency, commodities, and trading involve substantial risk of loss. Always do your own research (DYOR), use discretion, and consult a licensed financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results.





👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





















#silver #preciousmetals #silverchart #silverpriceprediction #spotsilver