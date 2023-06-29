https://gettr.com/post/p2kqfy935e0

06/27/2023 Nicole on The John Fredericks Show: John Fredericks is stunned by the depth of the CCP’s infiltration in almost every aspect of the American system and American life. However, the U.S.government did nothing to stop the infiltration. Nicole believes the real problem is inside the government. They are not taking actions to counter the CCP. They are just doing the show. We need to keep on spreading the truths to wake up American people to hold the American sellouts accountable.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/27/2023 Nicole 参加 《The John Fredericks Show》：John Fredericks被中共对美国体系和美国生活方方面面的渗透程度之深感到震惊。然而，美国政府对此没有采取任何行动。妮可认为真正的问题就是在美国政府内部。他们并没有采取行动对抗中共，他们只是在表演。我们需要不停传播真相唤醒美国人民去追究卖美贼的责任。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



