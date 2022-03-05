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Submission Accomplished!
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21 views • March 05, 2022
Submission accomplished!
Democrats end the Co¥id mandates, but keep in place the Emergency Order and the other #PoliceState measures. The Criminal Cabal that orchestrated the C0¥id PsyOp is meeting this month to cement in place our permanent enslavement on a world wide basis.
Keep sleeping!
Democrats end the Co¥id mandates, but keep in place the Emergency Order and the other #PoliceState measures. The Criminal Cabal that orchestrated the C0¥id PsyOp is meeting this month to cement in place our permanent enslavement on a world wide basis.
Keep sleeping!
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