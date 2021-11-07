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DISCRIMINATION - I'm a RACIST???
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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10 views • November 07, 2021
PLEASE SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!!!

Warning there is some profanity in this video.

I’m sick of ignorant race baiting critical race theory indoctrinated useful idiots of the neo-Marxist BLM agenda throwing around slurs that mainstream media have manufactured ad nauseam about me.

If you want to hate me fine, at least know what it is you hate about me.

The casual use of the term 'RACIST' has been OVERUSED and DEGRADED by those who take a far left cultural Marxist approach to squash factual speech they don’t like.

If you DISCRIMINATE as a business, then expect people to give poor reviews, it’s simple as that.

Profiting over LIES, DISCRIMINATION and DISINFORMATION while playing the VICTIM card is DISGUSTING!!!

If you would like to book a table at Wing Kingz you can call them on 01908 753057

Feel free to let others know about their DISCRIMINATORY policies quoting their twitter handle @thewingkingz

Or on their Instagram handle thewingkingz

Or on their Facebook handle @thewingkingzuk

This links back to this video - https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=617fdd45464d3428836ea92b

https://www.banned.video/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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