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DISCRIMINATION - I'm a RACIST???
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10 views • November 07, 2021
PLEASE SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!!!
Warning there is some profanity in this video.
I’m sick of ignorant race baiting critical race theory indoctrinated useful idiots of the neo-Marxist BLM agenda throwing around slurs that mainstream media have manufactured ad nauseam about me.
If you want to hate me fine, at least know what it is you hate about me.
The casual use of the term 'RACIST' has been OVERUSED and DEGRADED by those who take a far left cultural Marxist approach to squash factual speech they don’t like.
If you DISCRIMINATE as a business, then expect people to give poor reviews, it’s simple as that.
Profiting over LIES, DISCRIMINATION and DISINFORMATION while playing the VICTIM card is DISGUSTING!!!
If you would like to book a table at Wing Kingz you can call them on 01908 753057
Feel free to let others know about their DISCRIMINATORY policies quoting their twitter handle @thewingkingz
Or on their Instagram handle thewingkingz
Or on their Facebook handle @thewingkingzuk
This links back to this video - https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=617fdd45464d3428836ea92b
https://www.banned.video/
Tommy Robinson News
Warning there is some profanity in this video.
I’m sick of ignorant race baiting critical race theory indoctrinated useful idiots of the neo-Marxist BLM agenda throwing around slurs that mainstream media have manufactured ad nauseam about me.
If you want to hate me fine, at least know what it is you hate about me.
The casual use of the term 'RACIST' has been OVERUSED and DEGRADED by those who take a far left cultural Marxist approach to squash factual speech they don’t like.
If you DISCRIMINATE as a business, then expect people to give poor reviews, it’s simple as that.
Profiting over LIES, DISCRIMINATION and DISINFORMATION while playing the VICTIM card is DISGUSTING!!!
If you would like to book a table at Wing Kingz you can call them on 01908 753057
Feel free to let others know about their DISCRIMINATORY policies quoting their twitter handle @thewingkingz
Or on their Instagram handle thewingkingz
Or on their Facebook handle @thewingkingzuk
This links back to this video - https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=617fdd45464d3428836ea92b
https://www.banned.video/
Tommy Robinson News
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