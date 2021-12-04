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Double JABBED sheeple are the ones getting the NEW Bullshit Omicron VARIANT
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346 views • December 04, 2021
Source and Description from No_Face_Masks
How long can these turds keep on pretending that Omicron is a threat to human life when all of the time the South African doctors are insisting that it is no more than a simple cold with a dry cough and a sore throat? The madness continues in what are supposedly EDUCATED western countries whllst South Africa where it supposedly emanate from enjoy their freedom with no face masks or BOOSTER jabs.
How long can these turds keep on pretending that Omicron is a threat to human life when all of the time the South African doctors are insisting that it is no more than a simple cold with a dry cough and a sore throat? The madness continues in what are supposedly EDUCATED western countries whllst South Africa where it supposedly emanate from enjoy their freedom with no face masks or BOOSTER jabs.
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