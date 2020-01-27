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Flat Earth | SpaceX BUSTED! 🚀 What Shape is the Earth from the Same Rocket?
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98 views • January 27, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Apr 5, 2017 with 100.3K views.
Totally Busted! Same Rocket, Same Altitude but two different cameras! What shape is the earth when you view it through a fish eye lens? Watch and see! The earth is not a spinning ball flying through space.
Yes, I agree the distortion from wide angle lenses messes up everything. The Red Bull footage is the same, however, they use it as proof of curvature which would make Arizona cover almost 1/4 or more of the earth if it was true. See https://youtu.be/FHtvDA0W34I?t=46s and pay attention to the next shot when he is outside. Regardless, it's an argument that doesn't prove ball or flat earth either way. It's strange though that it is being used by many to prove the curvature when there is nothing through the scientific method that has been demonstrated yet that can verify any curvature.
Here is the Original SpaceX video if you want to see the entire launch. https://youtu.be/TmeZ0lMDkrw
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Totally Busted! Same Rocket, Same Altitude but two different cameras! What shape is the earth when you view it through a fish eye lens? Watch and see! The earth is not a spinning ball flying through space.
Yes, I agree the distortion from wide angle lenses messes up everything. The Red Bull footage is the same, however, they use it as proof of curvature which would make Arizona cover almost 1/4 or more of the earth if it was true. See https://youtu.be/FHtvDA0W34I?t=46s and pay attention to the next shot when he is outside. Regardless, it's an argument that doesn't prove ball or flat earth either way. It's strange though that it is being used by many to prove the curvature when there is nothing through the scientific method that has been demonstrated yet that can verify any curvature.
Here is the Original SpaceX video if you want to see the entire launch. https://youtu.be/TmeZ0lMDkrw
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
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