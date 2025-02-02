BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Harvests of the LORD (YHWH)
yeshuawillreturn
yeshuawillreturn
1 follower
Follow
18 views • 3 months ago

The Feasts of YHWH listed in Leviticus are more than just appointed times for us to observe. They are prophetic timestamps for the comings of Messiah Yeshua. The first coming at the spring feasts and the second coming at the fall feasts. We as believers in Messiah Yeshua also have an appointed time with the Harvests of YHWH. Find out more in the video. Even though I do not endorse a Pre-Trib rapture, my thoughts as they stand now are that the 144,000 who look to be sealed at Seal 6 or 7, will not face tribulation but the overall majority of 'tribulation saints' do go through the tribulation to be purified and refined to wear white robes and are 'gathered' to Messiah at the 7th Trumpet. *Disclaimer: These are only my opinions

yeshuayhwhrevelationpassoverpentecostshavuotsukkotfeasts of the lord
