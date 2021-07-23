BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Pandemic affected supply chains = the government is burning our food to force dependance
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1920 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
311 views • July 23, 2021
The Pandemic affected supply chains to create terrible foot shortages...

Is what the news wil tell you. But alas, the culprit, as always is our government. They are burning our food to force our reliance on them.

They are from the government and they are here to help!

Wake up or starve....


v

================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge

The Deep Rig: [FULL NOVIE}
Must See and SHARE
Odysee: ⁣https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: Part 1 https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
⁣Minds: Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This%20is%20how%20the%20nano-dust%20%28from%20vaxx%29%2C%20spike%20Protein%2C%20Graphene%20oxide%20%26%205g%20Control%20your%20brain%20-%20Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav

New Nuremberg Trial to take place on September 21st 2021 on the Isle of Man
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WHVXxu

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'



Call as
‪(774) 654-0876‬

====My Links=================
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]

(My Preferred)
⁣[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86

#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga

msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America&#8217;s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America’s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

Mike Adams
Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Morgan S. Verity
Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Zoey Sky
U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

Willow Tohi
Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Morgan S. Verity
Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy