Reverend Hubert Creswell Stewart - The Man, My Example, My Dad

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
My Dad lived for 91 years. He was a man of truth and inspiration. I was privileged to give his eulogy at the service celebrating his going home to be with our God.
Hubert died list year on May 21, 2021 from heart failure possibly due to pace maker issues. He was called to preach the Gospel and was willing to suffer persecution if it meant standing for the truth.
I follow in his footsteps.