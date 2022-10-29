Reverend Hubert Creswell Stewart - The Man, My Example, My Dad

My Dad lived for 91 years. He was a man of truth and inspiration. I was privileged to give his eulogy at the service celebrating his going home to be with our God.
Hubert died list year on May 21, 2021 from heart failure possibly due to pace maker issues. He was called to preach the Gospel and was willing to suffer persecution if it meant standing for the truth.
I follow in his footsteps.
