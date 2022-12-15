Luciferian Occult For Our Struggle Is Not Against Flesh And Blood, But Against The Rulers, Against The Authorities, Against The Powers Of This Dark World And Against The Spiritual Forces of Evil

121 views 1

Puretrauma357

Published 21 hours ago | Comments Published 21 hours ago | Download MP3 Subscribe (1320)

Luciferian Occult

For Our Struggle Is Not Against Flesh And Blood, But Against The Rulers, Against The Authorities, Against The Powers Of This Dark World And Against The Spiritual Forces of Evil In The Heavenly Realms.

Ephesians 6:12

Keywords 12 ephesians 6 realms dark world luciferian occult for our struggle is not against flesh and blood but against the rulers against the authorities against the powers of this and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly