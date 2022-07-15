P.1 Covid’s brutal long game: Shock, Awe, Horror: Save us, Big Pharma! Sunday Times Western Australia, July 10th 2022 MVI_6154+5-merged

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The Sunday Times’ John Naish, in a 3-page fearmongering spread, may as well be working for Big Pharma. More drivel from this rag of a paper. I’m not denying ‘long Covid’ symptoms, but where is the balance presented, such as the myriad of proven mollifying supplements and treatments from the alternative health world? Where is the control group analysis, that is, the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated?