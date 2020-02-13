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Wuhan, the final solution. This is how Commies handle their problems.
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234 views • February 13, 2020
Wuhan, the final solution. You won't believe it until you see it. Unarmed citizens vs the Wuhan Virus. In a country of over 1.5 billion people, the people are the problem, not the solution. This video is dated February 1, 2020 Is it real? Only the W.H.O. knows for sure.
Update, February 27, 2020 North Korea's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Shot Dead.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/north-koreas-first-confirmed-coronavirus-patient-shot-dead
Update, February 27, 2020 North Korea's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Shot Dead.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/north-koreas-first-confirmed-coronavirus-patient-shot-dead
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