The Beast Kingdom from the Book of Revelation, is Rising
In this show, John talks with Kimberly Rogers-Brown about the Beast Kingdom. Kimberly is a Biblical & Hebraic student who edits a website called, BeastWatchNews.com
This show covers the rapture theory, the future of America, the modern State of Israel, and the coming Noahide Laws.
