The mystery of Babylon Part 5

Revelation 18:21 - And a mighty angel took up a stone like a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying, Thus with violence shall that great city Babylon be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all. .....

......Rev 18:24 - And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth.

babylon was responsible for the BLOOD of PROPHETS.

Rev 16:6 - For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy.

Rev 17:6 - And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.

Mystery Babylon killed the prophets