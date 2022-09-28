Create New Account
The Chlorine Dioxide Papers: 2017-18.1 Stops Salmonella and E. Coli in Minutes.
MMS, CDS & more Molecular Meds
Published 2 months ago

Is there any actual research on Chlorine Dioxide to show it is safe and effective? ABSOLULTELY! This video set demonstrates one of the HUNDREDS OF RESEARCH ARTICLES, MEDICAL STUDIES, PATENTS AND INDUSTRIAL REVIEWS that have been published over the past 50+ years on Chlorine Dioxide. This substance is completely safe when used correctly and each of these episodes/articles illustrates how this is true. Ironically, when you take Clo2 as a supplement, your body also heals faster from most any disease or infection. (Huh? Who would have figured that?)


Healing can be inexpensive and accessible to all, if they are willing to learn and "prove all things".


Access these research documents at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1F53xPKTKdm6waUVKmhTslcArrK0AFcVm/view?usp=sharing

and at:  

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LmAk4KhOfNTthHverq9JDM2O2xiyZQpz/view?usp=sharing


Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines (like chlorine dioxide) Downloadable at this Link:

https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/


My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1


My Mewe Group - Chlorine Dioxide Truth:

https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth


My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth


My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular

Keywords
mmschlorine dioxideclo2salmonellacdse coli

