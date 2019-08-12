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The Actual Truth about Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL (full film)
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136 views • August 12, 2019
Please share this info with others who may be lost. The ONLY way is in God and through His son Jesus Christ! That's a fact.
Recommended!:
Zeph Daniel's podcasts cover the depths of gangstalking:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXqy8snolmd-JgnsF3nHgg
Mere examples of the ancient origins of Satanic Ritual Humantrafficking/Pedophilia in the bible:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUP64ADWpoI&t=5s
Featured worship songs:
Keith Lancaster & The Acappella Company
Humble Yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2g3UZlz-Ooo
We Trust in the Name of the Lord Our God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zJRmV4GLFM
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Beatitudes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrmhRoS-XE4
Feel free to connect on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1604556336
Recommended!:
Zeph Daniel's podcasts cover the depths of gangstalking:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXqy8snolmd-JgnsF3nHgg
Mere examples of the ancient origins of Satanic Ritual Humantrafficking/Pedophilia in the bible:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUP64ADWpoI&t=5s
Featured worship songs:
Keith Lancaster & The Acappella Company
Humble Yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2g3UZlz-Ooo
We Trust in the Name of the Lord Our God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zJRmV4GLFM
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Beatitudes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrmhRoS-XE4
Feel free to connect on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1604556336
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