CENSORING CLIMATE TRUTH AS "CLIMATE CRISIS" BECOMES NEW COVID (mirror)

From the New American. October 24, 2022

People who speak out against the man-made global-warming hypothesis and even the so-called solutions to this alleged "crisis" are being silenced and censored as the Deep State shifts from using Covid as the pretext for global tyranny to using "climate change," warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From rigging Google's algorithm to promote UN propaganda and deploying over 100,000 UN propagandists to actually removing criticism of the agenda from the Internet and social media, top Deep State globalists are now out in the open with their agenda to silence all who question this and disingenuously promote their narrative. Fake fact-checks promoting the lies and squelching the truth are proliferating. This is illegal and extremely dangerous. The Deep State's tyrannical agenda to controlling the narrative must be exposed and stopped.

