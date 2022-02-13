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YOU WILL OWN NOTHING AND BE HAPPY
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209 views • February 13, 2022
Because we said so.
The now, infamous video from the World Economic Forum declaring their war on humanity as we know it.
Spread the word about what they're up to because there are way too many people out there who still believe that our politicians control our government.
Go to the source and find out more:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
The now, infamous video from the World Economic Forum declaring their war on humanity as we know it.
Spread the word about what they're up to because there are way too many people out there who still believe that our politicians control our government.
Go to the source and find out more:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
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