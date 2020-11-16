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Reversing Gray Hair with Weeds
The Grow Network
The Grow Network
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166 views • November 16, 2020
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Marjory Wildcraft and Katrina Blair meet up off-grid in the mountains of Colorado to harvest wild edibles. Katrina tells the story of how Ann Wigmore reversed a full head of gray hair back to beautiful rich brown hair by eating deeply nutritious wild weeds.
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About me: I’m Marjory Wildcraft, the founder of The Grow Network™, an online community of 450,000 people who are stopping the destruction of the Earth via homegrown food. National Geographic featured me as an expert in off-grid living, I hosted Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and I'm listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. I’m the focus of Reuter's award-winning article on Food Sustainability. https://thegrownetwork.com/about-us



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