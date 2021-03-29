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Eau de Space, NASA Develops a Cologne, Perfume, Smells Like Space and Moon. Fleecing Your Tax $$$
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Eau de Space, NASA Develops a Cologne and Perfume, Smells Like Space and Moon. Fleecing Your Tax $$$
Along with NASA outrageous budget, it allows for this crazy project. A perfume and cologne that smells like Space and Moon. More BS from NASA. Taxpayers money. But why does a corporation get the rights to sell on line and maybe Amazon?
THIS IS SO WRONG, PRODUCTS DEVELOPED BY NASA, MILITARY, UNIVERSITIES, SHOULD NOT BE HANDED OVER TO PRIVATE CORPORATIONS FOR THEIR PROFITS, BUT THE PROFITS ON THESE GOODS BE TO REDUCED OUT TAXES AND BUILD INFRASTRUCTURE..
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/watching-the-hawks/496452-cancel-culture-has-gone-too-far/
Along with NASA outrageous budget, it allows for this crazy project. A perfume and cologne that smells like Space and Moon. More BS from NASA. Taxpayers money. But why does a corporation get the rights to sell on line and maybe Amazon?
THIS IS SO WRONG, PRODUCTS DEVELOPED BY NASA, MILITARY, UNIVERSITIES, SHOULD NOT BE HANDED OVER TO PRIVATE CORPORATIONS FOR THEIR PROFITS, BUT THE PROFITS ON THESE GOODS BE TO REDUCED OUT TAXES AND BUILD INFRASTRUCTURE..
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/watching-the-hawks/496452-cancel-culture-has-gone-too-far/
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