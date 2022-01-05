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Our Children Our Choice Rally In Sacramento Jan. 3rd
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101 views • January 05, 2022
I went downtown to the capitol in Sacramento to be a part of the Our Children Our Choice Rally. It made me proud to see so many people our fighting for their kids, and fighting against these tyrants in the school system, pushing the mask and jab mandates. Unfortunately, I could not stay very long but got some great video. If you are in the northern California area and would like to reach out to me, hit me up at [email protected] or comment on my videos.
Below are the links I mention in the video.
Freedom Coalition Events:
https://www.freedomco.net/events
Cali Parents United:
https://www.californiaparentsunited.org/
Media Bear Store:
https://www.mediabearstore.com/
Media Bear Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/MediaBear
Below are the links I mention in the video.
Freedom Coalition Events:
https://www.freedomco.net/events
Cali Parents United:
https://www.californiaparentsunited.org/
Media Bear Store:
https://www.mediabearstore.com/
Media Bear Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/MediaBear
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