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ENSLAVEMENT Of The UNVAXXED! - They Want Civil WAR! - World Divided Into TWO SOCIETIES!
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1333 views • October 28, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the divide nearly every country in the world faces as society is split into two by design in order to prop up a new civil war.
We have never seen a global civil war before, but that doesn't mean it can't happen, and in fact, it appears they WANT it to happen. The Danish government is threatening to "shut down society" if more people aren't jabbed, despite over 75% having the jab already. Austria AND Australia are both calling for lockdowns for the jabbed only. Canada is cutting off lockdown benefits and welfare for the unjabbed. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has openly admitted that the government is purposely trying to split society into two classes of people, the unjabbed and the jabbed. This echoes the same words we heard from Fauci back in June in the United States.
Meanwhile, unvaccinated people are being banned from Christmas markets in places like Berlin and governments around the world are building actual camps. Does anyone really at this point doubt what the plot is?
As martial law is declared, police, nurses, firefighters and more are replaced by military, it is quite clear that the plan has already been scripted out.
As people face serious immune function issues in the winter due to the jab, as people get sick, the unvaccinated will be blamed and this will give them so-called justification to eventually arrest and imprison unjabbed people in camps. All the while, a controlled civil war will take place worldwide. Order out of chaos as they put it.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
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Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the divide nearly every country in the world faces as society is split into two by design in order to prop up a new civil war.
We have never seen a global civil war before, but that doesn't mean it can't happen, and in fact, it appears they WANT it to happen. The Danish government is threatening to "shut down society" if more people aren't jabbed, despite over 75% having the jab already. Austria AND Australia are both calling for lockdowns for the jabbed only. Canada is cutting off lockdown benefits and welfare for the unjabbed. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has openly admitted that the government is purposely trying to split society into two classes of people, the unjabbed and the jabbed. This echoes the same words we heard from Fauci back in June in the United States.
Meanwhile, unvaccinated people are being banned from Christmas markets in places like Berlin and governments around the world are building actual camps. Does anyone really at this point doubt what the plot is?
As martial law is declared, police, nurses, firefighters and more are replaced by military, it is quite clear that the plan has already been scripted out.
As people face serious immune function issues in the winter due to the jab, as people get sick, the unvaccinated will be blamed and this will give them so-called justification to eventually arrest and imprison unjabbed people in camps. All the while, a controlled civil war will take place worldwide. Order out of chaos as they put it.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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