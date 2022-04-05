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San Fran Sicko - Travel Documentary
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210 views • April 05, 2022
The "City by the Bay" may be one of the most famous cities in the world, but it is also one of the dirtiest. The streets of San Francisco are filled with drug needles, garbage, disease, and even feces.
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