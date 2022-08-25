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Mind Blowing Interview With Attorney Working With MANY Gov Whistle-Blowers - MUST SEE - MUST SHARE!
Tom Renz has received the "Social Security Master Death File" from a (unnamed) whistleblower which tells a tale we all need to see. He has NEW Whistleblowers and is now pursuing Human Trafficking. This is a VERY SHOCKING INTERVIEW and covers many topics with damning evidence with links to follow up! MUST SEE
"Fauci Revived the Spanish Flu"
"All in for saving the kids"
- Attorney Tom Renz