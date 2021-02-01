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Covid19 the "Stealthy" Virus! Featuring Betty & Sally
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140 views • February 01, 2021
Yet again we can see that the Coronavirus "Pandemic" was planned out long before we heard of any cases in China or anywhere else.
So-called "experts" are saying they are finding more and more "clues" out about the virus but are not telling people that the science was already there.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/covid19-the-stealthy-virus-featuring-betty-sally/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
So-called "experts" are saying they are finding more and more "clues" out about the virus but are not telling people that the science was already there.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/covid19-the-stealthy-virus-featuring-betty-sally/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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