Marine Corps Veteran Arrested — Arm Broken — Inside Senate Armed Services Committee — March 4, 2026

This is what a hero looks like.





Everything Wrong with America in 5 Minutes — Look at the Generals (Hint: You Can’t).





Marine Corps veteran arrested inside the senate armed service committee and then attacked for protesting israel.





“America does not want to fight this war for Israel!”





Source: https://x.com/RedPillSayian/status/2029312017849344166





Backup: https://t.me/OccupiedTimes/13707