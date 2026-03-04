Marine Corps Veteran Arrested — Arm Broken — Inside Senate Armed Services Committee — March 4, 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what a hero looks like.
Everything Wrong with America in 5 Minutes — Look at the Generals (Hint: You Can’t).
Marine Corps veteran arrested inside the senate armed service committee and then attacked for protesting israel.
“America does not want to fight this war for Israel!”
Source: https://x.com/RedPillSayian/status/2029312017849344166
Backup: https://t.me/OccupiedTimes/13707