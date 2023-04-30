Amazing Parrot Video

Amazing talking parrot video in natural environment
Adventures of Parrots, Shafin the Indian ringneck and Alex the Alexandrine parrot playing with roses while Rose the African Grey Parrot can be seen in background making funny noises. Enjoy!!
All my tame and talking parrots (Not talking in this video)
Don't forget to like, comment, share and subscribe for more!
Subscribe my channel: https://www.youtube.com/ParrotParadise
My Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ParrotParadiseOfficial/
Parrot Paradise Merchandise exclusively on teespring!
Premium Tee https://teespring.com/parrot-paradise-tee
Premium Mug https://teespring.com/parrot-paradise-2018
#ParrotParadise #Rose #Parrots #Shafin #Alex #Amber
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.