Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Amazing Parrot Video
244 views
channel image
AltSync
Published 18 hours ago |

Amazing talking parrot video in natural environment 

Adventures of Parrots, Shafin the Indian ringneck and Alex the Alexandrine parrot playing with roses while Rose the African Grey Parrot can be seen in background making funny noises. Enjoy!!

 

All my tame and talking parrots (Not talking in this video)




Don't forget to like, comment, share and subscribe for more!

Subscribe my channel: https://www.youtube.com/ParrotParadise

My Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ParrotParadiseOfficial/


Parrot Paradise Merchandise exclusively on teespring!

Premium Tee https://teespring.com/parrot-paradise-tee

Premium Mug https://teespring.com/parrot-paradise-2018


#ParrotParadise #Rose #Parrots #Shafin #Alex #Amber


Keywords
testkeywordstemp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket