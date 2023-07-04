Pro-America Platform Loaded With News, Podcasts, Business Network, and More - Chuck Barham

“Hard work meets opportunity,” says Chuck Barham. Chuck is the CMO of Freedom Square, an incredible networking resource for freedom-loving people who want to do business with like-minded Americans. Chuck explains the inspiration behind the company and the resources available on their website and app, including advertising, customizable news feeds, and business spotlights for your entrepreneurial platform. “We are building this for you,” Chuck says. The site is in beta mode, but you can already find a great foundation of news, podcasts, and a plethora of articles in the resource library. In addition, they are partnered with prominent organizations like Salem Media, Moms for America, The Blaze, and The Epoch Times.
TAKEAWAYS
You can create a free profile at Freedom Square for your business or podcast by heading to FreedomSquare.com
The site uses proprietary security and software that is very secure and very safe and your personal information will never be shared
Joining Freedom Square as a paying member includes many benefits, including advertising and marketing
What makes America the best country in the world is the unlimited opportunity at our fingertips and why we must preserve at all costs
