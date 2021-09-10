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The Secret Covenant -- non-humans rule over us
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261 views • September 10, 2021
They Live. The medical industrial complex, the end times Great Tribulation; deceiving and being deceived. Non-human ARCHONS rule over us, and we have been lied to for a long time. Here is a mirror of today's Prophecy Club video.
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