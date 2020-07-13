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Common Questions about the Ingredients in LymeplexPLUS
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6 views • July 13, 2020
Worried about allergies? Curious as to what the ingredients (components) are in LymeplexPLUS? Let's just start with it being non-GMO; there are no added vitamins or minerals. And yes, it's Gluten Free and Vegan
Join the leading edge ( very happy) LymeplexPLUS users (and read their testimonials) at:
https://lymeplexplus.com to learn more!
****None of the statements made in this video have been evaluated by the FDA. Products on this website are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Join the leading edge ( very happy) LymeplexPLUS users (and read their testimonials) at:
https://lymeplexplus.com to learn more!
****None of the statements made in this video have been evaluated by the FDA. Products on this website are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
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