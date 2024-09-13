WORLD DAY OF PRAYER AND FASTING FOR PEACH

Hi, I’m Jim Tingley from the podcast, 2 Guys Drinking Coffee, here to remind you about THE WORLD DAY OF PRAYER AND FASTING FOR PEACE being held on September 26, 2024. This is a day where you are being asked to go to the Lord throughout the day in prayer and petition to bring peace to our world.

We all know just how volatile our world is right now. There are wars in Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Gaza, Iran is threatening Israel, China is threatening Tiawan, and we have an open border that is ushering in terrorism into United States. This country as we know it is on the verge of collapse. All these things are happening because the father of all lies, Satan, is controlling the governments of the world and in particular, ours!

The WORLD DAY OF PRAYER AND FASTING FOR PEACE is based on 2 Chronicles 7:14 where it says, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” This country and every country in the world needs God’s healing hand. James 5:16 tells us, “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”



